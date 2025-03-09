India eyes potential to become a hub for submarine cables, global backbone

In the midst of terrestrial and satellite telecom issues grabbing headlines, the real data drivers often take a backseat. This is about the universe of submarine telecom cables — you can call them the backbone of global communications, carry­ing approximately 99 per cent of internet traffic. Physically linking continents, the cables also connect markets. As of 2024, more than 500 active cable systems are in operation, transmitting vast amounts of data with high efficiency, supporting critical services such as commerce, finance, gover­n­ment operations, digital health, and education.

Where is India in all this?

Experts believe that given its strategic geographical