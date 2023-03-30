close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India fears the 'US Chips Act' likely to put it in disadvantage

New Delhi raised the issue during the recent Trade Policy Review of the USA, seeking clarifications from the US on the ambitious CHIPS Act

Asit Ranjan Mishra Business Standard
semiconductors, chip
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 9:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has raised objection to the United States’ $280 billion ‘Chips for America’ programme, claiming it violates World Trade Organisation (WTO) provisions and puts competitive manufacturers at
Or

Also Read

Semiconductor chips: Govt's aim to make India self-reliant may be premature

Marico expands RTE portfolio with Saffola Munchiez ragi chips and makhana

India in talks with 4 semiconductor companies to set up fabs here: Report

Centre wants work on at least one semiconductor facility to start in 2023

India opposes group consultation on food subsidies programme at WTO

International arbitration in India: One step forward with new rules

India's PC, tablet market grows 5% to reach 19.6 mn units in 2022: Report

Most 5G BTS towers by Jio, Airtel are concentrated in just six states

Average increments to drop to 9.1% in 2023 across sectors: Deloitte Report

Sale of residential property in Mumbai touches a five-year high in 2022

Topics : India | semiconductor | China | United States | WTO

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 8:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image
Premium

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Premium

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon