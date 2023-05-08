India frets over US proposal seeking advance tariff notices at IPEF

India fears that a proposal by the United States under the “supply chains” pillar of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) could violate multilateral rules and reduce policy elbowroom. The government has sought industry’s views on the US proposal, which seeks advance notices on tariff changes and export restrictions from the 14 partner countries of the IPEF, before firming up its position.
The IPEF has four pillars: trade, supply chains, clean economy, and fair economy. India has yet to take a call on whether to join the trade pillar, though it has joined the other three. The third round of negotiations started in Singapore on Monday and will continue till May 15.
The IPEF members represent 40 per cent of the global gross domestic product and 28 per cent of the world’s trade. Emails sent to the Indian and US commerce departments remained unanswered till press time.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or