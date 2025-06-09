India Inc's dividend payout rises 11% to record ₹5 trillion in FY25

Companies last financial year (FY25) paid more as dividend to shareholders despite muted growth in revenue and earnings.

The combined dividend payout by India’s top listed companies was up 10.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to a record high of around ₹5 trillion, up from ₹4.52 trillion for FY24.

For comparison, these companies’ combined net profits (adjusted for exceptional gains & losses) were up 5.2 per cent to ₹16 trillion in FY25 from ₹15.21 trillion a year before.

Their combined net sales (gross interest income in the case of lenders) were up 7.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹166.4 trillion in FY25