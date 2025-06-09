Monday, June 09, 2025 | 12:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / India Inc's dividend payout rises 11% to record ₹5 trillion in FY25

India Inc's dividend payout rises 11% to record ₹5 trillion in FY25

But payouts to shareholders grew slowest in five years

Companies last financial year (FY25) paid more as dividend to shareholders despite muted growth in revenue and earnings. The combined dividend payout by India’s top listed companies was up 10.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to a record high of aroun
The analysis is based on a sample of 1,218 companies that are part of the BSE 500, BSE Midcap and BSE Small Cap indices.

Krishna Kant Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 12:29 AM IST

Companies last financial year (FY25) paid more as dividend to shareholders despite muted growth in revenue and earnings.
 
The combined dividend payout by India’s top listed companies was up 10.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to a record high of around ₹5 trillion, up from ₹4.52 trillion for FY24.
 
For comparison, these companies’ combined net profits (adjusted for exceptional gains & losses) were up 5.2 per cent to ₹16 trillion in FY25 from ₹15.21 trillion a year before.
 
Their combined net sales (gross interest income in the case of lenders) were up 7.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹166.4 trillion in FY25
