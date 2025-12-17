Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India tops global active users for AI apps; telcos to monetise: BofA report

India tops global active users for AI apps; telcos to monetise: BofA report

BofA said India leads the world in daily and monthly active users for AI apps, giving Jio and Airtel scope to lift data usage, ARPUs and upsell personalised offerings through bundles

artificial intelligence, Chatbot, Technology
premium

According to a Bank of America Securities report on Wednesday, apps such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and Perplexity have a large chunk of their users coming from India, with the country having the highest number of daily and monthly active users.

BS Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian telecom service providers Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are banking on increasing usage of artificial intelligence (AI) or large language model (LLM) apps for monetisation opportunities, including higher data consumption by users and upselling personalised products, as the country becomes the world’s largest market for these apps by active number of users.
 
What does BofA say about India’s AI app user base? 
According to a Bank of America Securities report on Wednesday, apps such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and Perplexity have a large chunk of their users coming from India, with the country having the highest number of
Topics : Industry News telecom sector Bharti Airtel Reliance Jio
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon