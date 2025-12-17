India tops global active users for AI apps; telcos to monetise: BofA report

Indian telecom service providers Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are banking on increasing usage of artificial intelligence (AI) or large language model (LLM) apps for monetisation opportunities, including higher data consumption by users and upselling personalised products, as the country becomes the world’s largest market for these apps by active number of users.

What does BofA say about India’s AI app user base?

According to a Bank of America Securities report on Wednesday, apps such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and Perplexity have a large chunk of their users coming from India, with the country having the highest number of