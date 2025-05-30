Saturday, May 31, 2025 | 12:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India likely to possess 46K graphics processing units in a fortnight

Results for the second round of GPU bidding were announced on Friday by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

India is expected to have around 46,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) in place by June 10, upon conclusion of the third round of bidding under the IndiaAI Mission, government officials said.
 
After the third round of the bidding, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) will shift to a continuous empanelment process. Under this system, any company willing to match the lowest bid or per-hour cost for GPUs discovered during the first round of bidding will be eligible to supply these high-performance computing machines to participants in the ₹10,372 crore IndiaAI Mission, the officials said.
 
Topics : graphics manufacturing IT Industry

