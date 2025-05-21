Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / India likely to see at least 30 GCCs with billion-dollar revenue this year

India likely to see at least 30 GCCs with billion-dollar revenue this year

Data from Pune-based consultancy Wizmatic shows that there were about 24 GCCs with annual revenue of more than $1 billion in FY24; that number is expected to grow by five or six more such players

global capability centres, GCC
Premium

Some other companies which are close to the elusive billion-dollar mark and may cross the line this year are Adobe, Salesforce, and US healthcare company Optum. | File Photo

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The number of global capability centres (GCC) with revenue of more than $1 billion is expected to hit about 30 this year, up from 24 a year earlier, indicating the growing importance of such organisations in India’s technology landscape.
 
Data from Pune-based consultancy Wizmatic shows that for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, there were about 24 GCCs with annual revenue of more than $1 billion. This included big banks such as JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citicorp, Barclays, HSBC Software, Standard Chartered, and Bank of America.
 
The number of GCCs with a billion dollars in annual revenue - mainly
Topics : Technology unicorn companies Pune Bank of America Standard Chartered HSBC

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon