India likely to see at least 30 GCCs with billion-dollar revenue this year

The number of global capability centres (GCC) with revenue of more than $1 billion is expected to hit about 30 this year, up from 24 a year earlier, indicating the growing importance of such organisations in India’s technology landscape.

Data from Pune-based consultancy Wizmatic shows that for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, there were about 24 GCCs with annual revenue of more than $1 billion. This included big banks such as JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citicorp, Barclays, HSBC Software, Standard Chartered, and Bank of America.

The number of GCCs with a billion dollars in annual revenue - mainly