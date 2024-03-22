India may glide to third spot in airline seat capacity in second quarter

With around 58.8 million seats, India is projected to see a growth of 10.5 per cent in airline seat capacity during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in the previous year.

This will place it in the third spot globally after the US (with 310 million seats) and China (242 million seats), according to the latest data by OAG.

India’s projected capacity in Q2 of 2024 is far higher than that of Japan, Spain, UK, Italy, Germany, Indonesia and Turkey.

The country has also seen the second-highest growth in terms of seat capacity between pre pandemic Q2 of 2019