Home / Industry / News / India's office market speeds up institutionalisation with more Reits ahead

India's office market speeds up institutionalisation with more Reits ahead

India's office real estate is shifting from fragmented ownership to institutionalisation with rising Reit penetration, global investors, and growing demand from multinational occupiers

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

India’s office real estate is fast evolving into an institutionally owned asset class, powered by the rise of real estate investment trusts (Reits), the deepening presence of global private equity and pension funds, and a shift away from a fragmented, developer-driven market.
 
Upcoming listings over the next two years, adding to the existing four listed office Reits—Embassy Office Parks, Mindspace Business Parks, Brookfield India and Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT)—are expected to significantly expand the institutional footprint amid unprecedented demand from multinational occupiers, according to market watchers.
 
Prominent Indian developers such as Bengaluru-based Bagmane and Pune-based Panchshil are said to be
Topics : Real Estate Office spaces REITs
