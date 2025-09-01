India's office market speeds up institutionalisation with more Reits ahead

India’s office real estate is fast evolving into an institutionally owned asset class, powered by the rise of real estate investment trusts (Reits), the deepening presence of global private equity and pension funds, and a shift away from a fragmented, developer-driven market.

Upcoming listings over the next two years, adding to the existing four listed office Reits—Embassy Office Parks, Mindspace Business Parks, Brookfield India and Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT)—are expected to significantly expand the institutional footprint amid unprecedented demand from multinational occupiers, according to market watchers.

Prominent Indian developers such as Bengaluru-based Bagmane and Pune-based Panchshil are said to be