India-Pakistan clashes: Few at night shows, malls see lower footfall

Cinema halls and malls near the Western border are bearing the brunt of the India-Pakistan conflict, with night shows being cancelled at certain cities and footfall plummeting to new lows.

In Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), Punjab and Rajasthan, they are staying open only for a few hours, depending on the situation.

Some cities like Chandigarh, Bhuj, Amritsar, Srinagar, and Pathankot have stopped night shows (movies starting between 8 pm and 10 pm), sources told Business Standard.

Amit Sharma, managing director (MD), Miraj Entertainment, said, “There are a few places near the border where we (Miraj Cinemas) have been asked to