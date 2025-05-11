Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / India-Pakistan clashes: Few at night shows, malls see lower footfall

India-Pakistan clashes: Few at night shows, malls see lower footfall

Footfalls at malls in shopping centres and malls in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan are also impacted

In Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), Punjab and Rajasthan, they are staying open only for a few hours, depending on the situation.

Roshni ShekharSharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Cinema halls and malls near the Western border are bearing the brunt of the India-Pakistan conflict, with night shows being cancelled at certain cities and footfall plummeting to new lows. 
 
Some cities like Chandigarh, Bhuj, Amritsar, Srinagar, and Pathankot have stopped night shows (movies starting between 8 pm and 10 pm), sources told Business Standard.
 
Amit Sharma, managing director (MD), Miraj Entertainment, said, “There are a few places near the border where we (Miraj Cinemas) have been asked to
