Real estate sector bats for green spaces, investors willing to pay premium

DECARBONISING REALTY: The sector creates spaces that breathe life; corporates and investors willing to pay a premium to comply with global sustainability norms

Real estate
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 8:39 PM IST
The Indian real estate market is embracing green buildings due to a heightened environmental consciousness among corporates and investors. They are willing to pay a premium to comply with global sustainability norms and provide a healthy workplace for employees.

In 2023, the office real estate market in India witnessed a significant shift towards sustainability, with an 83 per cent growth in green office stock compared to 2016, according to a recent report titled Sustainable Real Estate: An Opportunity to Leverage by KPMG in India and Colliers.

The report considers the period after the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 came into force in 2016 to safeguard the interests of homebuyers and encourage real estate investments.

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 8:31 PM IST

