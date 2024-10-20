Business Standard
India's 5G speed drops amid soaring data consumption and need for spectrum

According to Ookla overall median download speeds in the country have fallen by 15 per cent from 107.03 mbps in April -June to 91.7 in July- September of CY 2024

Surajeet Das Gupta Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

Despite having one of the fastest rollouts of 5G as well as being the highest consumer of data in the world, India has had the sharpest fall in ranking in average median data speeds.

It dropped from 12th position among 112 countries from its peak in April-June this year to 26th in July-September, according to Ookla Speedtest.

Ookla said overall median download speeds in the country had fallen 15 per cent from 107.03 megabits per second (mbps) in April-June to 91.7 mbps in July-September, the lowest since October 2023. During the same period upload speeds dropped 11 per cent
