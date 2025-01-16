Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 12:09 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's beauty, personal care market poised for major consolidation wave

India's beauty, personal care market poised for major consolidation wave

India's beauty and personal care (BPC) industry is entering a consolidation phase with global giants seeking a grip over the changing consumer habits, according to the analysts

nykaa, beauty care, personal care, cosmetics
Premium

Companies like Unilever and L’Oreal see India’s growth in the coming 10-15 years, taking it to where China was in the last decade. (File Image)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 12:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s beauty and personal care (BPC) industry is entering a consolidation phase with global giants seeking a grip over the changing consumer habits, according to the analysts and industry sources.
 
At the same time, even the homegrown digital commerce firm Nykaa is buoyed by the success of its early buyouts.
 
Analysts are now betting on sectoral consolidation deals gathering momentum as the companies in the overcrowded direct-to-consumer (D2C) space face challenges related to scaling up, funding and profitability. Over 80 new-age consumer brands have entered the BPC segment in the recent past. Many of them are becoming potential merger and
Topics : beauty care products Beauty & personal care Personal care product Nykaa

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon