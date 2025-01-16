India's beauty, personal care market poised for major consolidation wave

India’s beauty and personal care (BPC) industry is entering a consolidation phase with global giants seeking a grip over the changing consumer habits, according to the analysts and industry sources.

At the same time, even the homegrown digital commerce firm Nykaa is buoyed by the success of its early buyouts.

Analysts are now betting on sectoral consolidation deals gathering momentum as the companies in the overcrowded direct-to-consumer (D2C) space face challenges related to scaling up, funding and profitability. Over 80 new-age consumer brands have entered the BPC segment in the recent past. Many of them are becoming potential merger and