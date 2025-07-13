Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / India's biggest bet on securing bids from foreign drillers in crucial move

India's biggest bet on securing bids from foreign drillers in crucial move

An official said main problem for India's petroleum sector, considering its lucrative geology less than that of countries in Africa and South America, was frequent changes in tax & incentive policies

India, the world’s third biggest oil consumer, at 5.5 million barrels per day, imports 90 per cent of its crude oil needs, over half its gas consumption, and over 60 per cent of its liquefied petrol gas demand.

S Dinakar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

India, the biggest contributor to world oil demand, will bring into effect in two weeks the biggest overhaul of its drilling policy.
 
This comes after more than a year of preparation, and will boost the exploration and development of India’s oil and gas sector along with increased participation by foreign drillers, a top government official close to the developments told Business Standard.
 
Foreign drillers will be insured against any fiscal policy changes, the biggest bugbear that kept reputed overseas explorers like Exxon, Shell, and Chevron others from participating in the country’s first nine drilling rounds, the official said. It is
