India's crude oil import bill flat in November despite higher volumes

India saved on crude oil purchases in November, with the import bill remaining flat year-on-year despite an 11 per cent increase in import volumes.

The country’s oil import bill stood at $9.9 billion in November, unchanged from a year earlier, showed data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC). India imported 21.1 million tonnes (MT) of crude oil in the month, much higher than 18.9 MT imported in the same period last year.

The lower import bill despite higher oil purchases was on account of sliding crude oil prices in 2025 as oversupply looms over the international market. The