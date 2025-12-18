Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 07:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / India's crude oil import bill flat in November despite higher volumes

India's crude oil import bill flat in November despite higher volumes

India's oil import bill stood at $9.9 billion in November, unchanged from a year earlier. India imported 21.1 MT crude oil in the month, much higher than 18.9 MT imported in the same period last year

The net oil and gas import bill was down by 4.12 per cent year-on-year at $9.3 billion in November | Image: Bloomberg

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

India saved on crude oil purchases in November, with the import bill remaining flat year-on-year despite an 11 per cent increase in import volumes.
 
The country’s oil import bill stood at $9.9 billion in November, unchanged from a year earlier, showed data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC). India imported 21.1 million tonnes (MT) of crude oil in the month, much higher than 18.9 MT imported in the same period last year.
 
