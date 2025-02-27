India's cruise companies gear up for expansion to meet rising demand

India’s cruise industry is gearing up for expansion, driven by a post-pandemic surge and a rise in experiential travel. Cruises, once seen as luxury vacations reserved for the wealthy, have now gained popularity, with rising middle-income families and solo travellers boosting revenue growth and the additional offerings of cruise companies.

Cruise companies like Antara Cruises and Cordelia Cruises told Business Standard that they are planning to invest as well as raise funds to expand their fleet size. Meanwhile, Alaknanda Cruiseline aims to add a vessel to its fleet this year and expand its presence to more cities.

This comes after