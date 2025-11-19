India's data centre rush hits a roadblock: Cooling in a water-scarce nation

India’s data centre industry reached a major milestone last month when technology giant Google announced plans to set up a 1 gigawatt (Gw) artificial intelligence (AI) data centre in the port city of Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, investing $15 billion over the next five years.

The industry has become prominent over the last one-and-a-half decades, helped by the onset of cloud technology, ecommerce boom, use of smartphones and social media, and the government’s push for a digital economy.

India’s information technology (IT) spend is projected to touch $176.3 billion in 2026, rising 10.6 per cent from 2025, and outpacing the 9.8