Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's goal is to have $44 bn space economy by 2033: IN-SPACe chief

Space sector is expected to get $25 bn in investments in 10 years, says Pawan Goenka, chairman of the commercial arm of Isro

Pawan Goenka, Chairman of INSPACe.
Premium

Pawan Goenka, Chairman of INSPACe.

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 12:03 PM IST
Space startup Agnikul Cosmos launched its Agnibaan rocket for the first time on Thursday, powered by the only Indian rocket engine to use both gas and liquid fuel in the country's second flight of a privately built rocket. PAWAN GOENKA, chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), spoke to Shine Jacob over the phone about the space sector in India. IN-SPACe is the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro). Edited excerpts:

What does Agnibaan’s launch mean for India's space sector and IN-SPACe, particularly private sector participation?
We are just the facilitators; Agnikul has done
Topics : Isro projects Isro GSLV ISRO Chief India space mission Space startup space

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon