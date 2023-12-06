India's goal to clean up transport with sustainable aviation fuel

Last month, a Virgin Atlantic flight running solely on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), a non-polluting variant, completed its journey from London to New York, making it the first trans-Atlantic flight by a commercial airline to use a 100 per cent blend of jet fuel, although it must be mentioned that the flight had no paying passenger or cargo.

The aircraft was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, using Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines. It carried around 60 tonnes of SAF and consumed three-fourths of it. Existing standards allow for a 50 per cent SAF blend in commercial jet engines, though this voyage demonstrated that in-production Rolls Royce engines for long-haul aircraft are compatible with 100 per cent.

Closer home, SpiceJet operated India’s first domestic biofuel