India's import of discounted Russian crude hits all-time high in May

India's import of discounted crude oil from the Russian Federation hit an all-time high in May, with state-run refiner IOC becoming the biggest importer of Russian oil, relegating Reliance Industries to the second place, trade and shipping data show.
Indian imports of Russian oil, accounting for over 46 per cent of its total crude oil imports in May, have grown after strong backing by New Delhi, with state-run refiners powering imports of discounted crude. Discounts on Russian oil average around $10 a barrel, said an official from a state-run refiner. IOC's May purchases rose by 64 per cent on the month, and accounted for half of its total crude imports last month, ship tracking data show.
India imported about 65 million barrels of Russian crude in May compared to 60 million barrels in April, and 26 million barrels in May 2022, according to data from Paris-based commodity market intelligence firm Kpler. IOC bought 23 million barrels las
