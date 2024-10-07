India's manufacturing under-performance: A new clue from 'multi-plants'

Perhaps the biggest failure of India’s development and an equally big puzzle is why India has under-performed in labour-intensive manufacturing whether measured in terms of output, exports or employment.



For example, India’s share of global apparel exports was 3 per cent in 2005 and almost two decades later, despite China’s vacating its export space, it remained at 3 per cent.



Explanations abound on this under-performance. One of the prominent ones relates to plant size, in particular that Indian plants are kept too small by regulations, especially labour laws. In our latest research, we discover a new clue