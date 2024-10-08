Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / India's manufacturing under-performance Part 2: New clue from multi-plants

India's manufacturing under-performance Part 2: New clue from multi-plants

In multi-plant units, flexibility in hiring & firing labour comes from fact of having many plants. In single plants, there is no such flexibility, which renders use of contract labour more important

factory manufacturing, India’s manufacturing under-performance: A new clue from ‘multi-plants’
Premium

Representational Image

Abhishek AnandArvind SubramanianNaveen Thomas
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 12:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In Tuesday’s piece, we highlighted the rise of the multi-plant phenomenon and showed that when account is taken of it, large plants in India have not grown over time despite a number of favourable developments such as policy liberalisation and contractualisation of labour. We also documented their lower productivity, which could explain in part why Indian firms did not become competitive internationally, especially in labour-intensive sectors.

The next obvious question that arises is this: Why do we see the proliferation of multi-plants in the first place? One explanation is that land is difficult to acquire in contiguous
Topics : Manufacturing sector India's manufacturing sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon