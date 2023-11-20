Sensex (-0.21%)
India's non-basmati rice export slumps 57% in September on duty hike

Basmati rice export in contrast up 5.7% despite MEP

rice, basmati
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
India’s non-basmati rice exports dropped by about 57 per cent in volume terms and 60 per cent in value in September this year as compared to the same month last year, following a slew of measures taken by the government.

However, the basmati rice exports rose almost 5.7 per cent in volume terms and 20.5 per cent in value in September 2023 as compared to the same month last year, according to the data from various agencies.
 
India, the world’s biggest rice exporter, imposed on August 26 an export duty of 20 per cent on parboiled rice and also imposed the Minimum Export Price (MEP) of $1,200 per tonne on basmati rice.
 

Topics : Non-basmati exports India exports Apeda India rice exports

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

