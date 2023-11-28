India's pharma exports likely to touch $28 billion in FY24: Pharmexcil

Owing to drug shortages in the US and Europe and revival in demand in Africa, pharmaceutical exports from India are likely to touch $28 billion in 2023-24, registering 10.2 per cent growth, said a senior official at the Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil).

India’s pharma exports grew 3.2 per cent in FY23 to $25.4 billion, led primarily by Europe and the US.

Exports to countries such as Zambia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and Burkina Faso dipped, bringing down shipments to the African region by 5.4 per cent.