India's pharma exports likely to touch $28 billion in FY24: Pharmexcil

Bhaskar said while exports to North America were up 8.85 per cent during April-October, those to the US increased 9.58 per cent

Uday Bhaskar
Premium

Uday Bhaskar Pharmexcil

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
Owing to drug shortages in the US and Europe and revival in demand in Africa, pharmaceutical exports from India are likely to touch $28 billion in 2023-24, registering 10.2 per cent growth, said a senior official at the Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil).

India’s pharma exports grew 3.2 per cent in FY23 to $25.4 billion, led primarily by Europe and the US.

Exports to countries such as Zambia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and Burkina Faso dipped, bringing down shipments to the African region by 5.4 per cent.

Topics : European Markets US markets drug manufacturers Drug demand drug export

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 8:05 PM IST

