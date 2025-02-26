India's pharma sector sees improved USFDA inspection outcomes, says IPA

The Indian pharmaceutical industry has improved its compliance with US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) regulations over the past decade. The number of Official Action Indicated (OAI) cases—where regulatory violations are identified—has fallen from 23 per cent in 2014 to 11 per cent in 2024, which is lower than the current global average of 14 per cent.

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) revealed that while the total number of USFDA inspections has declined globally—from around 1,849 annually in 2014 to approximately 940 in 2024—India’s share of these inspections has surged. In 2014, the share of OAI status globally stood at