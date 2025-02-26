Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's pharma sector sees improved USFDA inspection outcomes, says IPA

India's pharma sector sees improved USFDA inspection outcomes, says IPA

In 2014, only 6 per cent of global inspections were conducted in India; this figure has now tripled to 18 per cent, highlighting the country's growing role in the global pharmaceutical supply chain

pharma medicine drugs
Premium

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian pharmaceutical industry has improved its compliance with US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) regulations over the past decade. The number of Official Action Indicated (OAI) cases—where regulatory violations are identified—has fallen from 23 per cent in 2014 to 11 per cent in 2024, which is lower than the current global average of 14 per cent.
 
The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) revealed that while the total number of USFDA inspections has declined globally—from around 1,849 annually in 2014 to approximately 940 in 2024—India’s share of these inspections has surged. In 2014, the share of OAI status globally stood at
Topics : Pharma industry USFDA Pharma sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon