Gambia death fallout: Pharma exports to African market slipped 5% in FY23

Medicines put up for retail sales led the decline in exports

Asit Ranjan MishraSohini Das New Delhi/Mumbai
pharmacy, drugs, medicine, pharma companies, pharmaceuticals, vaccine, coronavirus, covid, testing
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 8:26 PM IST
India’s pharmaceutical exports to the African market dipped 5 per cent in FY23, at a time the quality of Indian drugs exported to African countries, such as Gambia, have come under scrutiny.
Africa continent contributed 18 per cent of the total $19.9 billion exports of finished pharma products, excluding active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), in FY23, according to the Commerce department data. While pharma exports to South Africa (7.6 per cent), Kenya (6 per cent), and Tanzania (1.1 per cent) increased, such exports to Nigeria (-13.5 per cent), Ethiopia (-1.4 per cent), Uganda (-22.7 per cent), and Ghana (-17.4 per cent) declined.
India’s cost-effective generic drugs are crucial in providing affordable health care solutions in Africa, including essential medicines for HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis, and other common ailments.
Topics : India-Africa trade pharmaceutical firms Pharmaceutical companies

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 8:26 PM IST

