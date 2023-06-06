Gambia death fallout: Pharma exports to African market slipped 5% in FY23

India’s cost-effective generic drugs are crucial in providing affordable health care solutions in Africa, including essential medicines for HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis, and other common ailments.

Africa continent contributed 18 per cent of the total $19.9 billion exports of finished pharma products, excluding active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), in FY23, according to the Commerce department data. While pharma exports to South Africa (7.6 per cent), Kenya (6 per cent), and Tanzania (1.1 per cent) increased, such exports to Nigeria (-13.5 per cent), Ethiopia (-1.4 per cent), Uganda (-22.7 per cent), and Ghana (-17.4 per cent) declined.