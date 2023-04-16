April power demand tops 200 Gw as temperatures soar; coal runs the show

Sector experts feel this sets the tune for the coming summer months when the union ministry of power is expecting electricity demand to touch 230 Gw and coal demand to exceed 220 MT. Executives with state-run power

As the country gears up for the sweltering heat which would spike electricity demand, coal-based power is running the show. A senior power generation executive said between April 14 and 15, some 163 Gw of coal-based power was running during night hours – the highest ever in the history of the country. This translated to 2.4 million tonne (MT) of coal consumption, said the executive.