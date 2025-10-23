Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 09:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US sanctions on Russian oil majors may hurt Reliance Industries, Nayara

US sanctions on Russian oil majors may hurt Reliance Industries, Nayara

The sanctions, according to experts, are likely to push up India's annual oil import bill by $2.7 billion (₹23,490 crore)

Mukesh Ambani-led RIL holds a long-term contract to purchase nearly 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from Rosneft.

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
Oct 23 2025

Listen to This Article

The Donald Trump administration in the US has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia’s largest oil producers -- Rosneft and Lukoil -- in a fresh bid to end the war in Ukraine. The move is expected to hit oil purchases by India’s private refiners, including Reliance Industries (RIL) and Nayara Energy, while state-run refiners, which largely buy Russian crude through traders, are likely to remain insulated for now. 
The sanctions, according to experts, are likely to push up India's annual oil import bill by $2.7 billion (₹23,490 crore). While Russia accounts for around 40 per cent of India’s crude oil imports
