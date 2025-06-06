Friday, June 06, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's rise of the robots: Country among top 10 markets in installations

India's rise of the robots: Country among top 10 markets in installations

It has the highest growth rate for industrial robot installations but the scale of use modest compared to major economies

ChatGPT, robots, artificial intelligence
premium

India trailed other leading global manufacturing nations but that has changed.

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Modern manufacturing runs on robots, using them for work as varied as assembling vehicles and handling food products. Factories worldwide in 2023 had 4.28 million robots, a 10 per cent annual increase. Annual robot installations surpassed 500,000 for the third year in a row in 2023, with Asia accounting for 70 per cent of all new installations, followed by Europe (17 per cent) and the Americas (10 per cent).
 
India trailed other leading global manufacturing nations but that has changed. According to the International Federation of Robotics, the country installed 8,510 industrial robots in 2023, logging a growth of 59
Topics : BS Number Wise industrial robots robots
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon