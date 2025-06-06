India's rise of the robots: Country among top 10 markets in installations

Modern manufacturing runs on robots, using them for work as varied as assembling vehicles and handling food products. Factories worldwide in 2023 had 4.28 million robots, a 10 per cent annual increase. Annual robot installations surpassed 500,000 for the third year in a row in 2023, with Asia accounting for 70 per cent of all new installations, followed by Europe (17 per cent) and the Americas (10 per cent).

India trailed other leading global manufacturing nations but that has changed. According to the International Federation of Robotics, the country installed 8,510 industrial robots in 2023, logging a growth of 59