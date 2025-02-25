India's tunnel sector booms amid ecological and development challenges

Rescue operations at the Telangana tunnel mishap site entered their fourth day on Tuesday. Data shows India has been building more tunnels than ever, even as industry experts suggest that balancing development with ecology remains a challenge.

In December, India’s road ministry said that 42 tunnels covering 60.37 kilometre (km) have been completed in relation to national highways to date. It further noted that 57 tunnels covering 93.96 km are currently under implementation — 1.5x the length of the completed stretch.

Multiple data points suggest India’s tunnelling industry is at its busiest ever.

A Crisil-Ficci report in September said that