Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 08:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's warehousing sector sees absorption rebound on demand resurgence

India's warehousing sector sees absorption rebound on demand resurgence

Key micro-markets saw an increase in leasing activity, with e-commerce and 3PL players gaining momentum

Logistics sector
premium

On the other hand, some major markets recorded a drop in leasing activity due to trend corrections after several quarters of high absorption.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s warehousing and logistics sector saw a rebound in the July to September period (Q3) of 2025, led by a resurgence in occupier demand across key micro-markets and renewed momentum in the e-commerce and third-party logistics (3PL) segments, according to a report by workspace solutions firm Vestian.
 
The sector recorded a 64 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) rise in national absorption at 9.2 million square feet (msf) in this quarter, up from the 5.57 msf reported for Q1 of 2025.
 
However, this was still 36 per cent lower on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis,
Topics : Logistics industry warehouses in India Warehousing sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon