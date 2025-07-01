India should have 10% of 6G patents by 2030, says Chandra Pemmasani

India should aim to generate about 10 per cent of global patents on 6G technology by 2030, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, said.

The minister was speaking at a roadshow organised by the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) ahead of its flagship event in New Delhi in October.

While 5G technology is still in the early stages of deployment in India, 6G — the next-generation technology — is expected to transform the telecommunication landscape in the country with higher speeds, near-zero latency, and massive connectivity. Industry experts believe that commercial 6G services will be available