Home / Industry / News / Govt plans support package for steel, aluminium sectors amid US tariffs

The government is preparing a support package to help steel and aluminium industries after the US hiked import tariffs to 50 per cent, raising concerns of dumping and demand slump

The steel ministry has urged the Ministry of Finance to double the basic Customs duty on imported finished steel products to 15 per cent from the current 7.5 per cent in the upcoming Union Budget for 2025–26, people aware of the matter said.
The tariff escalation could also result in dumping of excess steel and a fall in domestic prices.

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

The government is preparing a relief package for domestic industries hit by the US decision to sharply raise tariffs on steel and aluminium products, a senior commerce ministry official said on Tuesday. 
“In response to the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods, we are discussing with industry stakeholders and trying to formulate a package that will benefit the entire Indian industry and help them tide over the crisis,” said Vimal Anand, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. 
The US administration had in June 2025 raised the tariff on steel and aluminium
