Govt plans support package for steel, aluminium sectors amid US tariffs

The government is preparing a relief package for domestic industries hit by the US decision to sharply raise tariffs on steel and aluminium products, a senior commerce ministry official said on Tuesday.

“In response to the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods, we are discussing with industry stakeholders and trying to formulate a package that will benefit the entire Indian industry and help them tide over the crisis,” said Vimal Anand, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The US administration had in June 2025 raised the tariff on steel and aluminium