Israel-Iran tensions cloud India's tea export prospects in West Asia

Israel-Iran tensions cloud India's tea export prospects in West Asia

Strong demand has lifted orthodox tea prices but exporters worry as Israel-Iran flare-up threatens disruptions in key West Asian markets like Iran and Iraq

Sandeep Singhania, president of Tea Association of India (TAI), said till tensions de-escalate, there will be an impact. “Orthodox tea is dependent on demand from Iran. A setback in Iran will be a setback for exports, particularly orthodox. We are ke

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Robust demand from West Asian markets — particularly Iran and Iraq — has pushed up prices of Indian orthodox tea. But the spectre of renewed Israel–Iran tensions now looms large, threatening potential disruptions.
 
Anshuman Kanoria, chairman of Indian Tea Exporters Association (ITEA), said there is cargo already on the water, some awaiting shipment, and the fate of future orders — all of this is cause for concern. “We are worried and concerned about the suffering on the ground as well as exports. The members are in touch with the buyers. At this moment, we are in wait-and-watch mode.” 
