Israel-Iran tensions cloud India's tea export prospects in West Asia

Robust demand from West Asian markets — particularly Iran and Iraq — has pushed up prices of Indian orthodox tea. But the spectre of renewed Israel–Iran tensions now looms large, threatening potential disruptions.

Anshuman Kanoria, chairman of Indian Tea Exporters Association (ITEA), said there is cargo already on the water, some awaiting shipment, and the fate of future orders — all of this is cause for concern. “We are worried and concerned about the suffering on the ground as well as exports. The members are in touch with the buyers. At this moment, we are in wait-and-watch mode.”