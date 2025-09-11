India tightens grip on global smartphone market by value, shows data

India is slowly expanding its share as the third-largest market for smartphones globally in terms of value, even as countries like China, at the top, and the UK, at fifth, have seen declines, according to global data from Counterpoint Research.

In the first half (H1) of calendar year (CY) 2025, the Indian market accounted for 7.9 per cent of the global smartphone value share, with roughly $215 billion sold to end customers in the country. By comparison, its value share in the same period last year was 7.7 per cent.

This growth has been driven by a substantial increase in the