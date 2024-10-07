Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / India to award leases to top up strategic oil reserves amid Gulf tensions

India to award leases to top up strategic oil reserves amid Gulf tensions

India must expedite the award because its strategic petroleum reserves, which hold a fraction of the crude storage capacities in Western nations and China, are highly inadequate in an emergency

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors
Premium

Representative Picture

S Dinakar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL), which operates India’s strategic crude oil storage, will make awards by December to lease around 1 million tons of crude oil storage space (7.3 million barrels) at two of the country’s three existing Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPRs), around a fifth of the total SPR capacity. This will enable the refilling of crude caverns even as escalating hostilities in the Gulf threaten disruptions in crude supplies, two industry sources said.

Two top officials from state companies said ISPRL is evaluating offers to rent out 224,000 tons (1.62 million barrels) of oil
Topics : Petroleum sector Gulf Crude Oil

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon