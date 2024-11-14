India set to become hottest destination for global fashion brands by 2025

India is set to become the hottest destination for global fashion brands, with the potential to emerge as one of the fastest-growing markets in the world by 2025.

According to the McKinsey Fashion Growth Forecasts 2025, retail sales of luxury brands are expected to rise by 15-20 per cent in 2025 compared to the previous year — well ahead of the US (3-5 per cent), Europe (1-3 per cent), and China (0 to minus 3 per cent).

This trend is also expected to be mirrored in the non-luxury fashion sector, where retail sales are projected to grow by 12-17 per