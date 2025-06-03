Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / India tourism sector to gain from global uncertainty: WTTC CEO Simpson

India tourism sector to gain from global uncertainty: WTTC CEO Simpson

4th largest, stable economy to get higher share of international tourists

Domestic tourism spending is expected to outpace inbound tourist spending in percentage growth in 2025, with Indians projected to spend ₹16.8 trillion this year versus ₹15.5 trillion in 2024, which was 22% above 2019 levels. Representative Picture

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

India's tourism sector is poised for significant gains, potentially benefiting from shifts in global travel patterns amid geopolitical uncertainties, which have seen inbound numbers for the US fall for the first time, said Julia Simpson, chief executive officer (CEO) of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).
 
"The only economy in the world where we're seeing international visitor numbers dropping is actually the US at the moment," she said, pointing to data from the US Department of Commerce, which stated that 7 per cent drop in international visitors was seen in 2023 compared to 2019 levels.
 
"I think you will
