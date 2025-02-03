India turns hotspot for smartphone brands as Chinese majors dominate

For Apple Inc, India accounted for 6 per cent of its global iPhone sales volume in the fourth quarter (Q4) of calendar year (CY) 2024, driven by the iPhone 15, which was the best-selling smartphone in India during the quarter, according to estimates by Counterpoint Research.

Not to be outdone, India accounted for 12 per cent of Samsung’s total global smartphone sales volume in the same quarter. Both companies increased their share in India by 1 percentage point compared to the same quarter last year.

Apple’s move is also sizeable because 12 per cent of global iPhone production has already