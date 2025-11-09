India-UK free trade agreement: India's spirits industry raises a toast

India’s spirits industry is getting aggressive with strategies as the UK-India free trade agreement (FTA) is awaiting ratification. This is also driven by rising demand for premium alcohol.

Producers expect tariff cuts to boost consumption, innovation, price accessibility, exports, and growth across metros and emerging cities.

Weighing on the implications of the proposed FTA, Uttar Pradesh–based Radico Khaitan noted that while tariff reductions are expected, the impact may be more measured than many anticipate.

“With the implementation of the agreement, duties should come down, though effectively, the net reduction may hover around 10 per cent, given the excise