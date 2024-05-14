US tariff hike on Chinese goods: Experts fear China may dump EV, batteries

India should be cautious of any Chinese move to dump electric vehicles (EV) and its batteries following the United States’ (US) move to increase tariffs on these products from Beijing, trade experts said on Tuesday.

The US’ decision to increase tariffs on Chinese EVs and batteries comes months after India announced an EV policy that entails lowering import duty on certain EVs, subject to manufacturing and investment commitment. India announced the policy in March to boost EV manufacturing in the country by top global players such as Tesla, VinFast, BYD among others.

However, the US’ move could be a significant