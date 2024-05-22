Indian aviation industry suffers from low penetration despite rise in seats

India’s airline capacity of 230 million departing seats this year will be nearly double of that a decade ago. The aviation ministry says the number of flyers should nearly double again in seven to 10 years — to 400 million.

However, the country’s airline seat capacity is a fourth of China and a fifth of the United States, as of 2023. Though India has the geographical potential to become a global hub, its airline market is underpenetrated, especially in comparison to China and the US.

That is why aviation research agency OAG, in a recent report, says India has “unquestionably