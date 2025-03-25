Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 09:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Indian carriers set to operate 5.5% more flights this summer season

Indian carriers set to operate 5.5% more flights this summer season

The aviation summer season this year runs from March 30 to October 25

Representational image (Source/Unsplash)

Air India will operate 4,310 flights per week, an 89.2 per cent increase from last year | Representational image (Source/Unsplash)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian carriers are set to operate 25,610 flights per week during the upcoming summer season, marking a 5.5 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Tuesday.
 
The aviation summer season this year runs from March 30 to October 25.
 
Air India will operate 4,310 flights per week, an 89.2 per cent increase from last year. Its subsidiary, Air India Express, is scheduled to operate 3,375 flights — 38.5 per cent more than during the corresponding period a year ago.
 

More From This Section

PremiumAir India

Air India seeks clarity on Mumbai International airport's terminal shift

Premiummanufacturing

Manufacturing must focus on competitiveness, not tariffs: India Inc

PremiumIPO

NMP 2.0: 4 IPOs, 2 FPOs in PowerMin's monetisation pipeline till 2030

Premiummedicine, Drugs

Patients set to benefit as cost of SMA set to crash with generic version

The market for chatbots based on large language models (LLMs), the core software of a new artificial intelligence (AI) system, is growing as technology giants Google, Microsoft-backed Open AI, and Meta expand their services.

Indian SaaS market likely to grow to $100 billion by 2035, says report

Topics : India Aviation flights Summer holidays

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGT vs PBKS LIVE ScoreBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon