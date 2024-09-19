Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Indian carriers soar on international routes but foreign rivals lead

Indian carriers soar on international routes but foreign rivals lead

On the popular India-Singapore route, Singapore Airlines and its subsidiary Scoot remain dominant despite competition from IndiGo, Air India (A-I), A-I Express, and Vistara

Airlines, air fare
Premium

Photo: Freepik

Surajeet Das Gupta
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian airlines are ramping up their international presence by adding more direct flights. Despite these efforts, foreign carriers continue to dominate on many routes outside of West Asia, particularly to Europe and Southeast Asia.

Take AirAsia, for instance. Although it struggled to establish itself in the domestic market and sold its stake in AirAsia India to the Tatas, it remains influential in markets like Malaysia and Thailand.

According to Cirium data, AirAsia leads the India-Malaysia route with 46 per cent of the overall seat capacity share for September 2024. Indian carriers, in comparison, hold less than 5

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon