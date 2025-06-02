Indian hospitality chains chart global routes; target UK, West Asia markets

Indian hospitality companies are spreading their wings far beyond the country’s borders, charting expansion plans in the UK, West Asian countries and even in the African continent, even as Indian tourists flock to international destinations.

On Thursday, the country’s largest hospitality chain, Tata group-owned Indian Hotels Company Limited ( IHCL ) announced its debut in South Africa’s Kruger National Park with three luxury lodges.

“As the demand for purpose-led travel continues to grow, Taj with its differentiated offerings brings exceptional safari experiences. Our foray into Kruger National Park builds on this legacy, offering travellers an authentic connection with nature,” said