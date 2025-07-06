Indian hospitality industry protected from AI but needs massive manpower

India’s hospitality sector is likely to remain immune to the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), said industry watchers and executives, as it embarks on a CAGR growth of 9.6 per cent over the next five years, on the back of a rebound in tourism.

In its latest projections, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), said that the Indian travel and tourism sector is expected to employ more than 63.9 million by 2035, up from 46.3 million in 2024.

“This is the only industry which may be immune to the impact of AI,” the WTTC chief executive Julia Simpson said,