Reinventing rules of business key to Indian IT companies' valuation

The message on the wall is clear. Indian information-technology (IT) companies need to adopt a new playbook if they want to have their Nvidia or Oracle moment -- an eye-popping surge in stock prices that catapults companies into another league from where there is no looking back.

Oracle’s resurgence shows what can happen when a company commits capital to re-invent itself around a technology shift.

“Indian IT firms could learn that shareholder value comes from sustained innovation and market leadership, not just preserving margins. Do not behave like a bank handing out dividends, but behave like a tech company