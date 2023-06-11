IT services firms face stiff competition from GCCs on market share, talent

The share of GCCs versus IT service providers in India was approximately 75 per cent in favour of service providers about a decade ago during 2012-13, according to Nitish Mittal, partner, Technology, Everest Group. “Now it has gone down to approximately 65 per cent but the overall market has grown at 8-10 per cent CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) to become almost 2.5 times in that time period. So, the share of GCCs has grown faster but the overall

GCCs, traditionally referred to as captive or contact centres, are typically offshore units that emerged during the 1990s as large companies such as GE, Texas Instruments, Citigroup, and American Express. These centres began embracing the model to perform designated operations, mostly related to technology.