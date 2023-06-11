close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IT services firms face stiff competition from GCCs on market share, talent

GCCs, referred to as captive or contact centres, are typically offshore units that emerged during the 1990s as large companies such as GE, Texas Instruments, Citigroup, and American Express

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
IT firms
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IT services companies in India are losing both market share and talent to global capability centres (GCCs) that are in an expansion mode in the country.      
GCCs, traditionally referred to as captive or contact centres, are typically offshore units that emerged during the 1990s as large companies such as GE, Texas Instruments, Citigroup, and American Express. These centres began embracing the model to perform designated operations, mostly related to technology.
The share of GCCs versus IT service providers in India was approximately 75 per cent in favour of service providers about a decade ago during 2012-13, according to Nitish Mittal, partner, Technology, Everest Group. “Now it has gone down to approximately 65 per cent but the overall market has grown at 8-10 per cent CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) to become almost 2.5 times in that time period. So, the share of GCCs has grown faster but the overall
Or

Also Read

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform

RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak

Auto, metal, FMCG shares lift Sensex 119 pts up; Broader markets outshine

These are the non-IT sectors most eager to hire tech talent in India

Demand for medicines increasing in smaller towns across the country

Peak power demand met touches all-time high of 223.23 GW on June 9

Smartphone exports climb to 5th place among top 20 commodities based on IHS

Number of startups increased 300 times in 9yrs under PM: Jitendra Singh

Govt asks regulator CERC to begin process for coupling power exchanges

Topics : IT firms Markets Technology

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Radio host sues OpenAI for defamation after ChatGPT generates false info

artificial intelligence, AI
2 min read

Amritsar-Ahmedabad Indigo flight strays into Pakistan amid bad weather

Indigo
2 min read

Mutual funds invest over Rs 2,400 cr in equities in May due to GDP growth

mutual funds, MFs
3 min read

Most Popular

India's GDP growth for FY23 likely to be over 7.2%, says CEA Nageswaran

V Anantha Nageswaran
4 min read

RBI to levy penalties on banks that lose property papers of loan seekers

banks
2 min read

FinMin on same page with RBI for FY24 growth forecast: CEA Nageswaran

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon