Back to campus: Startups to fire up hiring engine for talent boost

After a prolonged period of layoffs and muted hiring, Indian startups are expected to ramp up talent acquisition this year by as much as 7 per cent compared to last year, according to human resources (HR) firm TeamLease.

Take the case of Zepto, which was the first unicorn of 2023.

Aadit Palicha, co-founder and chief executive officer of quick-commerce unicorn Zepto, said the company has been ramping up hiring in engin­eering roles. He has also been interacting on professional networking platforms like Grapevine to share how the firm hires.



“We are hiring more people. We have hired 200 engineers over the past