Indian tea exporters tackle West Asia market loss, gain ground in Iraq

Indian tea companies have made major inroads in Iraq, cushioning the impact of drop they suffered in some West Asian major markets.

Exports to Iraq between January and October 2023 stood at 28.86 million kg (mkg) compared to 12.06 mkg in the same period the previous calendar year, according to data from state-run Tea Board of India.

Demand from Russia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iran, which are major importers of Indian tea, has declined. Exports to Russia in January-October 2023 stood at 24.43 mkg compared to 32.83 mkg in the same period in 2022. UAE was at 28.51 mkg,